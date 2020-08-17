Global  
 

Sudanese Protesters Call for Democracy on Anniversary of Power-Sharing Deal

VOA News Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Security forces in Sudan dispersed protesters with tear gas a year after a landmark agreement between pro-democracy opposition and the military
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Sudanese slam slow transition to democracy

Sudanese slam slow transition to democracy 03:01

 It is the first anniversary of the power-sharing deal following the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir, but many Sudanese complain the promised transition to democracy is too slow.

