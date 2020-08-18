Global  
 

Democrats kick off convention to nominate Joe Biden and 'save' democracy

SBS Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Several Republicans, Michelle Obama and former rival Bernie Sanders are lending their support to Joe Biden and the Democrats at their national convention.
