You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Belarus leader says new election to be held



Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said a new presidential election would be held after the country adopts a new constitution, according to the Russian media. Joe Davies reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Belarus TV broadcasts empty studio as state media joins strikes against Alexander Lukashenko Waves of strikes have swept across Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner of Sunday's national election.

SBS 17 hours ago



Belarus television broadcasts empty studio as state media joins general strike Staff at Belarus' state broadcaster have walked off the job in support of mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition called a general...

Deutsche Welle 1 day ago





Tweets about this