Coronavirus digest: US universities struggle with virus outbreaks Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Universities in the US offering in-person classes have seen COVID-19 infections rise, as student housing, off-campus parties and bars fuel outbreaks. Catch up on the latest. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida universities to present Fall reopening plans Tuesday



It's Summer session and students at our state's public universities continue to learn virtually. But come Fall, all 12 are on track to reopen. Fox 4’s Jessica Alpern has been speaking with the Board.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:28 Published on June 23, 2020

Tweets about this