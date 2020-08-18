Global  
 

'Pitch Perfect' Bellas (including Anna Kendrick & Rebel Wilson) reunite with 'Love on Top'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Bellas from "Pitch Perfect" -- Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp among them -- reunite to sing "Love on Top" for charity.
