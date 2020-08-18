|
'Pitch Perfect' Bellas (including Anna Kendrick & Rebel Wilson) reunite with 'Love on Top'
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Bellas from "Pitch Perfect" -- Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp among them -- reunite to sing "Love on Top" for charity.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rebel Wilson Australian actress, comedian, writer and producer
Rebel Wilson highlights weight loss in sunny selfie from her 'year of health''Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson is working on getting healthy in 2020. See how she's doing so far in a new selfie she shared to Instagram.
USATODAY.com
Rebel Wilson angers animal rights activists with wombat work-out video
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Rebel Wilson hates that she intimidates men
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:19Published
Anna Kendrick American actress and singer
Brittany Snow American actress
Anna Camp American actress and singer
Trending: Anna Camp pleads followers to wear masks, Orlando Bloom honours missing dog with a heart tattoo, and Megan Fox gushes
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:06Published
Anna Camp Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Talks “Lingering Symptoms” | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:33Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this