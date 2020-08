#12YearsOfViratKohli: Five times Virat Kohli showed why he is the 'BAD BOY' of cricket Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

No one can argue that Kohli wears his heart on his sleeves during matches and is never too shy to make his opponent know about how he is feeling. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Wishes pour in as Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic welcome baby boy



Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this