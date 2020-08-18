Global  
 

Donald Trump 'in over his head' says Michelle Obama in Democratic convention speech

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Michelle Obama has blasted Trump's "utter lack of empathy" in a speech at the Democrats' first-ever virtual conference. The speech was a searing indictment of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
