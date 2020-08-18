Donald Trump 'in over his head' says Michelle Obama in Democratic convention speech
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Michelle Obama has blasted Trump's "utter lack of empathy" in a speech at the Democrats' first-ever virtual conference. The speech was a searing indictment of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly. Shesays, "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had...
In the prerecorded speech, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Joe Biden was a "profoundly decent man" who would "tell the truth and trust science," drawing a sharp contrast between President Donald..