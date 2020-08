US Open: Serena Williams might feel less pressure without fans - Pam Shriver Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title may be boosted by the lack of fans at the US Open, says Pam Shriver. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Serena Williams On Tennis Court With Daughter



Serena Williams, a 23-time grand slam champion, hit the tennis court with her daughter Olympia. Serena recently shared pictures of she and her 2-year old daughter, in matching purple outfits on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on July 3, 2020

Tweets about this