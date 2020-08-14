Coronavirus latest: Greece hopes to have vaccine by December

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Laboratory in Argentina assured the vaccine against COVID-19 will be ready by December



The owner of Grupo Insud, Hugo Sigman, confirmed through Radio Mitre that the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in Argentina has already begun its production and will be ready by December.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:25 Published 4 days ago Mexico signs COVID-19 vaccine deal as cases top 500,000



The agreement reached with Argentina covers initial production of 150 million doses of vaccine developed by Oxford. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published 4 days ago CureVac Is the Latest Covid-19 Vaccine Maker to Go Public



CureVac, based in Germany, is the latest coronavirus vaccine-searcher to go public, raising $213 million in its Nasdaq initial public offering. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:22 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this