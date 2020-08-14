Coronavirus latest: Greece hopes to have vaccine by December

Laboratory in Argentina assured the vaccine against COVID-19 will be ready by December
The owner of Grupo Insud, Hugo Sigman, confirmed through Radio Mitre that the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in Argentina has already begun its production and will be ready by December..
Mexico signs COVID-19 vaccine deal as cases top 500,000
The agreement reached with Argentina covers initial production of 150 million doses of vaccine developed by Oxford.
CureVac Is the Latest Covid-19 Vaccine Maker to Go Public
CureVac, based in Germany, is the latest coronavirus vaccine-searcher to go public, raising $213 million in its Nasdaq initial public offering.