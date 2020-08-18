Global  
 

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with spying for China

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Former CIA officer arrested and charged with spying for ChinaAlexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer was arrested and charged with espionage, the United States Justice Department said on Monday. Ma had been arrested on Friday for conspiring with a relative who also was a former CIA officer “to communicate classified information up to the Top Secret level to intelligence officials of the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” the department said. Ma was arrested...
