Kristin Urquiza blames Trump for her father's coronavirus death in DNC speech – video

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Kristin Urquiza blames Trump for her father's coronavirus death in DNC speech – videoUrquiza, whose father died from coronavirus, addressed the Democratic convention to condemn Trump’s efforts to downplay the threat posed by the virus. Urquiza said her father, Mark Anthony Urquiza, voted for Trump in 2016, and he listened to the president when it came to coronavirus ......
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: My father trusted Trump, then died of COVID: DNC voter

My father trusted Trump, then died of COVID: DNC voter 01:10

 The Democratic National Convention is underway. One voice that has stood out from the speakers is that of Kristen Urquiza, a voter whose father was a supporter of President Donald Trump. She blames for president for his death of coronavirus.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong [Video]

Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong

New Zealand's leader has hit back at US President Donald Trump's claim thatthe country is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister JacindaArdern said on Tuesday that Mr Trump's comments were "patently wrong". MrTrump made the comments on Monday at a campaign stop in Mankato, Minnesota. Hesaid some countries held up as models for their virus response were now saying"whoops".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Trump Opens Up Arctic Circle to Drilling for First Time [Video]

Trump Opens Up Arctic Circle to Drilling for First Time

The Trump administration intends to auction off rights for oil and gas in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, The initial auction is set for December 22nd 2021.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

How the forced sale of TikTok could splinter the internet

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Well, you know how it is. Head out the door for a long-planned vacation, pray nothing major erupts before you..
The Verge

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Will the virtual 2020 political conventions pop the balloon of the colorful tradition for good?

 The coronavirus pandemic is changing how U.S. voters will pick a president. As the Democratic National Convention gets underway without any delegates or most..
CBS News

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 Bill de Blasio is the only big-city mayor planning some in-person learning for students. The Democratic National Convention opened with searing criticism of..
NYTimes.com
Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC [Video]

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:27Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democratic Party members put Biden doubts aside [Video]

Democratic Party members put Biden doubts aside

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:00Published

AP Top Stories August 18 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 18th: Democrats begin virtual convention; Trump campaigns in two states; Texas passes 10,000 coronarvirus deaths; California..
USATODAY.com

For Bill Clinton, a Chance to Address a Party That Has Left Him Behind

 When the former president speaks on Tuesday, it will be the first Democratic convention in 36 years where he will be little more than a bystander, as the party..
NYTimes.com

Watch why this Tamil Nadu village is adorned with posters of Kamala Harris [Video]

Watch why this Tamil Nadu village is adorned with posters of Kamala Harris

Posters of Kamala Harris have been up in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, days after she was nominated as the Vice Presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. The posters which wish her success have been put up..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders [Video]

'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, speaking in support of Joe Biden on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, blasted President Trump's response to the coronavirus, saying he put American lives "in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On [Video]

DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On

In the prerecorded speech, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Joe Biden was a "profoundly decent man" who would "tell the truth and trust science," drawing a sharp contrast between President Donald..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:41Published

