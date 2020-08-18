Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Real Sociedad sign former Manchester City star David Silva on two-year contract

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Real Sociedad sign former Manchester City star David Silva on two-year contractReal Sociedad signed former Manchester City playmaker David Silva on a two-year contract Monday. The Basque Country club picked up Silva...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Silva David Silva Spanish association football player

Man City legend Silva joins Real Sociedad

 Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva signs with La Liga side Real Sociedad.
BBC News

David Silva: Man City announce plans for statue at Etihad Stadium

 Manchester City reveal plans for a statue of David Silva at Etihad Stadium, after the Spanish playmaker's 10-year spell at the club ended.
BBC News

Manchester City to honour David Silva with statue at Etihad Stadium

 David Silva is to be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have announced. The Spaniard will also have a training pitch named after him..
WorldNews

Man City icon Silva to get statue at Etihad Stadium

 Manchester City reveal plans for a statue of David Silva at Etihad Stadium, after the Spanish playmaker's 10-year spell at the club ended.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Lionel Messi in profile [Video]

Lionel Messi in profile

A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City a possibledestination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Real Sociedad Real Sociedad Football Club located in San Sebastián, Spain

Barca's de Jong out with calf injury [Video]

Barca's de Jong out with calf injury

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to miss Tueaday's match against Athletic Bilbao due to a worse than feared calf injury, with Barcelona not giving a date for his return.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law [Video]

Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law

In a controversial move, Jimmy Lai, a media mogul in Hong Kong was arrested reportedly under a new security law. He is the owner of Next Digital Ltd which runs the flagship newspaper, Apple Daily...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool [Video]

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City moves past Real Madrid and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:30Published
Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League [Video]

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

City's Silva hits out at 'pathetic' Liverpool fans

 Bernardo Silva has branded Liverpool fans "pathetic" after he received messages of abuse following Manchester City's Champions League exit.
ESPN Also reported by •Daily Star

Real Sociedad sign former Manchester City star David Silva on two-year contract

Real Sociedad sign former Manchester City star David Silva on two-year contract Real Sociedad signed former Manchester City playmaker David Silva on a two-year contract Monday. The Basque Country club picked up Silva...
WorldNews Also reported by •Daily StarZee NewsTeam TalkIndian Express

Paul Ince criticises Man City's David Silva statue as he 'doesn't see Thierry Henry or Dennis Bergkamp' outside Arsenal – despite both existing

 Former Liverpool and Manchester United player claimed City's decision to build a statue of Silva 'went a bit far'
Independent


Tweets about this

NewsXtra1

News Xtra Real Sociedad have signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva as a free agent, the Spanish La Liga side s… https://t.co/qZWWfzgLoO 17 minutes ago

thisislagos1

thisislagos1 David Silva: Real Sociedad sign former Manchester City playmaker https://t.co/B1SXsNlFio 29 minutes ago

kickpapernews

Kick Paper Former Manchester City captain David Silva returns to Spain to sign for Real Sociedad https://t.co/ahkwNfz6Ij #david #silva 55 minutes ago

tejas_pujare

Tejas Pujare RT @IExpressSports: Real Sociedad signed former Manchester City playmaker #DavidSilva on a two-year contract Details: https://t.co/SCqy9K… 58 minutes ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports Real Sociedad signed former Manchester City playmaker #DavidSilva on a two-year contract Details: https://t.co/SCqy9KKVsj 1 hour ago

iam_ayorbami

Ayo✨ RT @SAMKLEF: David Silva: Real Sociedad sign former Manchester City playmaker https://t.co/tsgWmK67zL 2 hours ago

MonicaArcia

MCA ⚽️🌍David Silva: Real Sociedad sign former Manchester City playmaker https://t.co/40kQkToJXJ 3 hours ago

Gindy

Gindy David Silva: Real Sociedad sign former Manchester City playmaker - BBC Sport https://t.co/55w9v05qMX 3 hours ago