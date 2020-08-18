|
George Floyd's brothers call for racial justice at Democratic national convention
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The brother of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody in May sparked waves of anti-racism protests across the country, addressed the Democratic national convention on Monday night and called upon American voters to "carry on the fight for justice". Philonise and Rodney Floyd spoke virtually from Texas during the first night of the convention where former Vice...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Killing of George Floyd May 2020 police killing of an unarmed man
George Floyd's brothers lead DNC moment of silenceThe family of George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death in police custody sparked a national awakening on racial injustice, led a moment of silence Monday..
USATODAY.com
Floyd's brother holds moment of silence at DNC
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Officer charged in George Floyd's case speaks outOfficer Tou Thao, who is being charged with aiding and abetting murder in the George Floyd's case, spoke out about his involvement in the case. Thao claims he..
CBS News
Police must apologise for ‘knee on neck’ arrest, says lawyer
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Will the virtual 2020 political conventions pop the balloon of the colorful tradition for good?The coronavirus pandemic is changing how U.S. voters will pick a president. As the Democratic National Convention gets underway without any delegates or most..
CBS News
Democratic Party members put Biden doubts aside
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:00Published
AP Top Stories August 18 AHere's the latest for Tuesday August 18th: Democrats begin virtual convention; Trump campaigns in two states; Texas passes 10,000 coronarvirus deaths; California..
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:27Published
For Bill Clinton, a Chance to Address a Party That Has Left Him BehindWhen the former president speaks on Tuesday, it will be the first Democratic convention in 36 years where he will be little more than a bystander, as the party..
NYTimes.com
Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota
Trump, in Minneapolis, claims Biden and Harris would bring ‘left-wing war on cops’ to the White House.
NYTimes.com
Bitter cold impacts millions from Midwest to NortheastThe eastern half of the county is experiencing more dangerous icy weather. CBS Minneapolis station WCCO's Nina Moini tracks the freezing temperatures.
CBS News
Warmer temperatures ahead as polar vortex eases grip on U.S.Temperatures across the country will be on the rise as the worst of the polar vortex is now over. Minnesota was one of the hardest hit, and Wednesday will be the..
CBS News
Low-income Minn. drivers get lift from social worker with flair for repairsIt's a social worker's job to improve the lives of his or her clients -- in short, to give them a lift. Manuel Bojorquez shares the story of a social worker in..
CBS News
Texas State in the southern United States
Coronavirus live updates: Texas surpasses staggering 10K deaths; Florida tourism drops by 60.5%; infected mink found on Utah fur farmsFlorida tourism drops amid pandemic. Texas surpasses 10K confirmed deaths. Infections spike in U.S. nursing homes. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Google is trying to test a secret 6GHz network in 17 different statesIllustration: Alex Castro / The Verge
Google is trying to secretly test a 6GHz network in 17 different states, according to a batch of FCC filings..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this