George Floyd's brothers call for racial justice at Democratic national convention

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
George Floyd's brothers call for racial justice at Democratic national conventionThe brother of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody in May sparked waves of anti-racism protests across the country, addressed the Democratic national convention on Monday night and called upon American voters to "carry on the fight for justice". Philonise and Rodney Floyd spoke virtually from Texas during the first night of the convention where former Vice...
News video: George Floyd's Brother Sends Powerful Message At DNC

George Floyd's Brother Sends Powerful Message At DNC 01:28

 George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd addressed the Democratic National Convention during its opening night on Monday.

George Floyd's brothers lead DNC moment of silence

 The family of George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death in police custody sparked a national awakening on racial injustice, led a moment of silence Monday..
Floyd's brother holds moment of silence at DNC [Video]

Floyd's brother holds moment of silence at DNC

At the start of the virtual DNC on Monday, Philonise Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd, hosted a moment of silence for Black Americans who lost their lives at the hands of police officers. "Let's make sure we never stop saying their names," Floyd said at the start of the nominating convention.

Officer charged in George Floyd's case speaks out

 Officer Tou Thao, who is being charged with aiding and abetting murder in the George Floyd's case, spoke out about his involvement in the case. Thao claims he..
Police must apologise for ‘knee on neck’ arrest, says lawyer [Video]

Police must apologise for ‘knee on neck’ arrest, says lawyer

The lawyer for a man who was arrested as a police officer knelt on his neck – in a case that “mirrors almost identically what happened to George Floyd” – has called for a formal apology from Scotland Yard.Marcus Coutain, 48, was filmed pleading with officers to “get off my neck” as he was handcuffed on the pavement in Islington, north London, on Thursday evening.The police watchdog is investigating the manner of the arrest, which has resulted in one Metropolitan Police officer being suspended and another placed on restricted duties.

Will the virtual 2020 political conventions pop the balloon of the colorful tradition for good?

 The coronavirus pandemic is changing how U.S. voters will pick a president. As the Democratic National Convention gets underway without any delegates or most..
Democratic Party members put Biden doubts aside [Video]

Democratic Party members put Biden doubts aside

AP Top Stories August 18 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 18th: Democrats begin virtual convention; Trump campaigns in two states; Texas passes 10,000 coronarvirus deaths; California..
Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC [Video]

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide. Gloria Tso reports.

For Bill Clinton, a Chance to Address a Party That Has Left Him Behind

 When the former president speaks on Tuesday, it will be the first Democratic convention in 36 years where he will be little more than a bystander, as the party..
Bitter cold impacts millions from Midwest to Northeast

 The eastern half of the county is experiencing more dangerous icy weather. CBS Minneapolis station WCCO's Nina Moini tracks the freezing temperatures.
Warmer temperatures ahead as polar vortex eases grip on U.S.

 Temperatures across the country will be on the rise as the worst of the polar vortex is now over. Minnesota was one of the hardest hit, and Wednesday will be the..
Low-income Minn. drivers get lift from social worker with flair for repairs

 It's a social worker's job to improve the lives of his or her clients -- in short, to give them a lift. Manuel Bojorquez shares the story of a social worker in..
Coronavirus live updates: Texas surpasses staggering 10K deaths; Florida tourism drops by 60.5%; infected mink found on Utah fur farms

 Florida tourism drops amid pandemic. Texas surpasses 10K confirmed deaths. Infections spike in U.S. nursing homes. Latest COVID news.
Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' [Video]

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and..

DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On [Video]

DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On

In the prerecorded speech, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Joe Biden was a "profoundly decent man" who would "tell the truth and trust science," drawing a sharp contrast between President Donald..

Local delegates enjoy first day of DNC [Video]

Local delegates enjoy first day of DNC

Some local delegates say the first day of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention went well.

