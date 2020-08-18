Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Temperature Record Set in California's Death Valley

VOA News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
An automated observation system run by the U.S. National Weather Service in the valley's sparsely populated Furnace Creek reported the record temperature of 130 Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius) at Death Valley in California's Mojave Desert
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Death Valley hits 130 degrees today

Death Valley hits 130 degrees today 00:29

 Death Valley hit a preliminary 130 degrees today, if verified, it will be the hottest recorded temperature on the Earth since July 1913 when Death Valley hit 134 degrees.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Breaks Hottest Temp Record [Video]

Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Breaks Hottest Temp Record

The blistering high temperature hit 130 degrees at 3:41 pm Pacific time on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth [Video]

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth

Summer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps. The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913 [Video]

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913

According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m. Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

New global temperature record may have been set in California's Death Valley

 The hottest air temperature recorded anywhere on the planet in at least a century, and possibly ever, was reached in Death Valley in California's Mojave Desert...
The Age

Climate change warnings as new global temperature record set in California

 The hottest air temperature recorded anywhere on the planet in at least a century, and possibly ever, was reached in Death Valley in California's Mojave Desert...
SBS

Death Valley in California records 'highest temperature on earth'

 A new world top temperature record of 54.4 degrees Celsius may have been set in California's Death Valley.
SBS


Tweets about this