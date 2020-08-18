World Temperature Record Set in California's Death Valley
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () An automated observation system run by the U.S. National Weather Service in the valley's sparsely populated Furnace Creek reported the record temperature of 130 Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius) at Death Valley in California's Mojave Desert
Summer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps.
The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.
