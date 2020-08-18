St. Louis couple charged for pointing guns at protesters will endorse Trump at GOP convention Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The St. Louis couple who became famous after wielding guns at protesters on their private street will be part of the largely digital Republican National Convention next week, Trump advisers said this week.



The couple — Patricia and Mark McCloskey — will appear on behalf of the president during the virtual weeklong event and express their support for him, the officials said.



A spokesman for the convention declined to comment on the appearance.



Other speakers are expected to include former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, and Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). The president is expected to speak from the White House, while Vice President Pence will speak from Fort McHenry in Maryland.



The St. Louis couple became well-known this summer after they emerged on the patio of their Versailles-style mansion and waved guns — he a large one, she a smaller one — at a marching, congregating group of Black Lives Matter protesters, who were heading to the mayor’s house down the street.



The couple was later charged, and they were criticized for their aggressive move menacing demonstrators. But their supporters said they were simply protecting their private property and were fearful for their safety.


