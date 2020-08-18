|
Girl Scouts announce new Toast-Yay! cookies coming in 2021, online sales expected to continue amid COVID-19
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Girl Scout Cookie season starts in January but the Girl Scouts reveled a new French toast-inspired cookie flavor is coming to select areas in 2021.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Girl Scouts of the USA Non-profit organization in the USA
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Queensland on alert after PNG traveller in hotel quarantine tests positiveThe Queensland government is working with Australian Border Force after a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive for COVID-19.
SBS
Oxford vaccine may be the first shot for IndiaIndia is eyeing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate as the likely first shot against Covid-19 to be available for Indians by end of 2020, while locally..
IndiaTimes
Qld on alert after PNG-linked virus caseThe Queensland government is working with Australian Border Force after a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive for COVID-19.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this