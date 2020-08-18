Global  
 

Girl Scouts announce new Toast-Yay! cookies coming in 2021, online sales expected to continue amid COVID-19

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Girl Scout Cookie season starts in January but the Girl Scouts reveled a new French toast-inspired cookie flavor is coming to select areas in 2021.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Girl Scouts roll out new cookie

Girl Scouts roll out new cookie 00:30

 The girl scouts may have just what you need for breakfast.

