Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres ‘Apologizes To Staff’ As 3 Producers Reportedly Part Ways With Show

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres ‘Apologizes To Staff’ As 3 Producers Reportedly Part Ways With ShowIn an emotionally-charged video call on Monday, Ellen DeGeneres apologized to staffers on The Ellen Show following high-profile allegations that the production was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ellen DeGeneres Show producers reportedly dismissed amid investigation

Ellen DeGeneres Show producers reportedly dismissed amid investigation 00:55

 Three top producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have reportedly been fired amid an investigation into misconduct and harassment on set.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer

Top producers leave "Ellen" following allegations

 Numerous employees raised allegations of sexual misconduct and a toxic work environment.
CBS News
Three producers exit Ellen DeGeneres show amid workplace complaints [Video]

Three producers exit Ellen DeGeneres show amid workplace complaints

Three producers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have exited amid allegations of adysfunctional workplace that harboured misbehaviour including sexualmisconduct and racially insensitive remarks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Major Shake Up At "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" [Video]

Major Shake Up At "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

CNN reports there has been a major shake up at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The changes comes amid allegations the show and DeGeneres herself fostered a toxic work environment. The shakeup comes after reports by BuzzFeed in which some current and former staff members alleged they faced harassment, intimidation and racism. Warner Bros. reports that three top producers for the show have left. The producers are Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman. The show's distributor, Warner Bros.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

ShowBiz Minute: Jam Master Jay, Ellen, Loughlin

 Two men charged in 2002 killing of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay; Three producers exit DeGeneres' show amid workplace complaints; Feds urge judge to OK prison..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers Exit Show Amid WarnerMedia Investigation | THR News [Video]

'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers Exit Show Amid WarnerMedia Investigation | THR News

Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have parted ways with 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as WarnerMedia continues to investigate the daytime show following reports of a toxic workplace.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:10Published
Three producers 'part ways' with The Ellen DeGeneres Show [Video]

Three producers 'part ways' with The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have "parted ways" with 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Warner Bros. have confirmed, amid claims of a "toxic" work..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:08Published
Daily Download: Ellen DeGeneres Enjoys Lunch With Kevin Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations [Video]

Daily Download: Ellen DeGeneres Enjoys Lunch With Kevin Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart meet up for lunch a week after the actor defended the talk show host following allegations of a toxic work environment.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Producers depart from 'Ellen' show

 Three producers of the "Ellen" daytime talk show have departed amid allegations of a toxic work environment. Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathon Norman have left...
bizjournals Also reported by •HinduAceShowbiz

Ellen DeGeneres ‘Apologizes To Staff’ As 3 Producers Reportedly Part Ways With Show

Ellen DeGeneres ‘Apologizes To Staff’ As 3 Producers Reportedly Part Ways With Show In an emotionally-charged video call on Monday, Ellen DeGeneres apologized to staffers on The Ellen Show following high-profile allegations that the production...
WorldNews Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineAceShowbiz

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Opens Up About Allegations Against Ellen DeGeneres

 Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is breaking his silence about the allegations surrounding Ellen DeGeneres. In the last couple of months, Ellen has come under fire from...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this