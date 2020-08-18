Ellen DeGeneres ‘Apologizes To Staff’ As 3 Producers Reportedly Part Ways With Show

Major Shake Up At "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"



CNN reports there has been a major shake up at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The changes comes amid allegations the show and DeGeneres herself fostered a toxic work environment. The shakeup comes after reports by BuzzFeed in which some current and former staff members alleged they faced harassment, intimidation and racism. Warner Bros. reports that three top producers for the show have left. The producers are Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman. The show's distributor, Warner Bros.

