Ellen DeGeneres ‘Apologizes To Staff’ As 3 Producers Reportedly Part Ways With Show
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
In an emotionally-charged video call on Monday, Ellen DeGeneres apologized to staffers on The Ellen Show following high-profile allegations that the production was...
Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer
Top producers leave "Ellen" following allegationsNumerous employees raised allegations of sexual misconduct and a toxic work environment.
CBS News
Three producers exit Ellen DeGeneres show amid workplace complaints
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Major Shake Up At "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
ShowBiz Minute: Jam Master Jay, Ellen, LoughlinTwo men charged in 2002 killing of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay; Three producers exit DeGeneres' show amid workplace complaints; Feds urge judge to OK prison..
USATODAY.com
