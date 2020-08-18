Global  
 

Women in Leadership Must Be Prepared to Face, and Fight, Sexism, Former Australian Leader Julia ...

Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Women in Leadership Must Be Prepared to Face, and Fight, Sexism, Former Australian Leader Julia ...Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard says women entering leadership roles should still be prepared to face sexism in 2020. Case in point: the reception Sen. Kamala Harris received in some corners when presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picked her as his running mate last week. “It’s caught my eye that one of the first things President Trump has said about Kamala Harris is he’s used the word ‘nasty,'” Gillard said during Tuesday’s TIME100 Talks event, which focused on global leadership. Trump said Harris was “extraordinarily nasty” to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation...
