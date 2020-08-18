|
Marks & Spencer announces plans of cutting another 7,000 jobs
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Marks & Spencer announces plans of cutting another 7,000 jobs. The British multinational retailer reports a 19.2% decline in sales. The London-based company says digital sales showed resilience. Marks & Spencer Group Plc (LON: MKS) expressed plans of slashing its workforce by another 7,000 jobs on Tuesday as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to keep Britain’s retail sector under pressure. According to M&S: “It...
