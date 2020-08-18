Global  
 

Marks & Spencer announces plans of cutting another 7,000 jobs

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Marks & Spencer announces plans of cutting another 7,000 jobsMarks & Spencer announces plans of cutting another 7,000 jobs. The British multinational retailer reports a 19.2% decline in sales. The London-based company says digital sales showed resilience. Marks & Spencer Group Plc (LON: MKS) expressed plans of slashing its workforce by another 7,000 jobs on Tuesday as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to keep Britain’s retail sector under pressure. According to M&S: “It...
Around 7,000 jobs are being axed at retail giant Marks & Spencer as part of afurther shake-up of its stores and management in the face of the coronaviruscrisis. The group said the roles were set to go over the next three monthsacross shops, regional management and its support centre. M&S expects a"significant" number of roles will be cut through voluntary departures andearly retirement while it said it will also create some jobs through investingfurther in online warehousing and its new ambient food warehouse. It comes asM&S revealed total sales in its hard-hit clothing and home arm plunged 29.9%in the eight weeks since shops reopened, with store sales tumbling 47.9% andonline surging 39.2%.

 Police are investigating an allegation that a woman was abused outside a store.
 Public health officials Northamptonshire are working with the firm, which supplies M&S food.
 Infection-acquired COVID immunity in Chelsea, Massachusetts won't do much to protect people in Chelsea, Manhattan, let alone people in Chelsea, London.
 London, Aug 18 (IANS) Seventy-two workers at a dessert factory in Nottinghamshire, England have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The positive cases..
A video went viral on social media in which a group of people were seen beating a boy. The boy who is being beaten up in the video is a student who was studying in London. He had come to Gurugram to meet his family. Mother of the child registered a complaint in Sushant Lok police station. So far, no one has been arrested. Investigation is underway.

 Coronavirus patients coping with long-lasting symptoms have been sharing their experiences online and released data from over 600 respondents detailing their..
The Government said 41,381 people have died in the UK within 28 days oftesting positive for Covid-19, as of Monday, up 12 from the day before.

 The daily new cases of Covid-19 and deaths due to the disease have shown a declining trend from August 13, the health ministry said Tuesday, but warned against..
 Universities are struggling with how to prevent tightly packed sorority and fraternity houses from turning into virus clusters.
M&S has announced plans to cut 950 jobs as part of a shake-up of its retail management structure.

This is a preview of the Business Insider Intelligence *Coronavirus and 5G Deployment Roadblocks* premium research report. Purchase this report here.
India reports another 876 deaths; South Korea cluster linked to church reaches 400; Trump speaks of 'big surge' in New Zealand Coronavirus – latest updates...
Urquiza, whose father died from coronavirus, addressed the Democratic convention to condemn Trump's efforts to downplay the threat posed by the virus. Urquiza...
