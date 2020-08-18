Global  
 

Rafik Hariri assassination: Hezbollah leadership not involved in killing, says judge

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Rafik Hariri assassination: Hezbollah leadership not involved in killing, says judgeThe leadership of the militant group Hezbollah and the Syrian government were not involved in the assassination Rafik Hariri, a tribunal judge delivering the verdict on the 2005 slaying has said. The hearing delivering verdicts in the trial of four members of the powerful militant group over the 2005 killing of Rafik Hariri began in the Netherlands on Tuesday. Lebanon has waited 15 years for some kind of justice following Mr Hariri’s slaying, though the trial itself began in 2014. The tribunal in Leidschendam, near The Hague, has heard from 297 witnesses, and spanned 415 days of hearings. As the...
