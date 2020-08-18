|
Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken More 18 Aug 2020: Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken Inter Milan drubbed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the second semi-final of Europa League on Monday at Dusseldorf. Both Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku registered a brace each as the Italian club secured a berth in the final. Notably, a win in the final would...
