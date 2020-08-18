Global  
 

Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken

Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records brokenInter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken More 18 Aug 2020: Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken Inter Milan drubbed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the second semi-final of Europa League on Monday at Dusseldorf. Both Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku registered a brace each as the Italian club secured a berth in the final. Notably, a win in the final would...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final 03:27

 Lautaro Martinez plays chief tormentor as Inter Milan claim a massive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Inter Milan Inter Milan Association football club based in Milan, Italy


UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971


FC Shakhtar Donetsk FC Shakhtar Donetsk Association football club


Düsseldorf Düsseldorf Capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Inter Milan beats Leverkusen 2-1 to reach Europa League semi

 DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan defeated a tenacious Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to reach the Europa..
WorldNews
Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League [Video]

Cologne and Duesseldorf prepare to host the Europa League

German cities in the Ruhr area are gearing up to host the first two Europa League quarter-finals on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:39Published

Romelu Lukaku Romelu Lukaku Belgian footballer

Is Lukaku showing Man Utd what they are missing? Reaction, stats & vote

 BBC Sport digs into another stellar showing from Inter's Romelu Lukaku and asks - are Manchester United missing the striker?
BBC News

Lukaku double helps Inter thrash Shakhtar to reach Europa final

 Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the final of this season's Europa League after two goals each for Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez help them to victory over..
BBC News

Lukaku sets Europa League scoring record as Inter reach semi-finals

 Romelu Lukaku scores for a record ninth consecutive Europa League game as Inter Milan beat Bayer Leverkusen to reach the semi-finals.
BBC News

Lautaro Martínez Lautaro Martínez Argentinian association football player


Conte 'very happy' to reach Europa League final [Video]

Conte 'very happy' to reach Europa League final

Antonio Conte says he is 'very happy' to have guided Inter Milan to the final of the Europa League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published
Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory [Video]

Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory

Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:30Published
Conte: Fear is not part of my vocabulary [Video]

Conte: Fear is not part of my vocabulary

Antonio Conte says Shakhtar Donetsk are the best team Inter Milan have faced in the Europa League so far, but maintains he and his side have no fear.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published

Lukaku deserves success, but needs his Inter team-mates – Conte

 Antonio Conte hailed Romelu Lukaku after another superb individual display in the Europa League quarter-finals, but insisted the forward’s success is also...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Team Talk

Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 Basel: Taison and Marlos star to secure Inter semi-final in Europa League

 Shakhtar Donetsk eased past Basel 4-1 on Tuesday to book an intriguing Europa League semi-final against Inter. The 2008-09 UEFA Cup winners made light work of...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Zee NewsBBC SportBBC News

