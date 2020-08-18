10/3 podcast: Bill Morneau quits and Justin Trudeau resets Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )





Morneau had served as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s only finance minister since the Liberal government was elected, but he has opted to step down as MP less than a year into the government’s second term.



Dave is joined by the National Post’s Chris Nardi to talk about the friction between Morneau and the PM that likely led to his departure, what this could mean for the direction of the federal government, and who Morneau’s replacement will be.



