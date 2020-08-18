Global  
 

10/3 podcast: Bill Morneau quits and Justin Trudeau resets

National Post Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Fault lines in the Liberal government were laid bare Monday with the resignation of finance minister Bill Morneau.

Morneau had served as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s only finance minister since the Liberal government was elected, but he has opted to step down as MP less than a year into the government’s second term.

Dave is joined by the National Post’s Chris Nardi to talk about the friction between Morneau and the PM that likely led to his departure, what this could mean for the direction of the federal government, and who Morneau’s replacement will be.

