A giant panda at the National Zoo is about to give birth. Watch for these signs of labor on the 'panda cam'
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Mei Xiang, the 22-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington is pregnant. A "panda cam" is live to track her as the nation awaits good news.
