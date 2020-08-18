Global  
 

A giant panda at the National Zoo is about to give birth. Watch for these signs of labor on the 'panda cam'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Mei Xiang, the 22-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington is pregnant. A "panda cam" is live to track her as the nation awaits good news.
News video: Panda Breastfeeds Large Cub

 Occurred on September 7, 2017 / Zoo Negara, Ampang, MalaysiaInfo from Licensor: "Adorable panda breastfeeding to a big male panda"

National Zoo welcomes giant panda cub

 The Smithsonian National Zoo has a new resident with the birth of a giant panda cub on Friday. (Aug
 
National Zoo awaits birth of pandemic panda cub

 WASHINGTON — Zookeepers at Washington’s National Zoo are on furry black-and-white baby watch after concluding that venerable giant panda matriarch Mei Xiang..
Baby panda makes public debut at National Zoo

 Baby panda cub Bao Bao, 4 month old, is the latest new star at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. Visitors flocked to catch the first public glimpse of the..
Giant panda gives birth [Video]

Giant panda gives birth

Giant panda Mei Xiang welcomes a new cub at the Smithsonian National Zoo inWashington, US. Mei Xiang has previously given birth to three surviving cubs.

Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub [Video]

Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC has a new addition. On Friday evening, the giant panda family grew by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub. The zoo found out that mom Mei Xiang was pregnant about a week ago following an ultrasound. The 22-year-old giant panda mom gave birth to her new baby and according to zoo officials is happy and healthy. A neonatal exam will be performed when keepers are able to retrieve the cub, which may take a few days.

National Zoo Panda Gives Birth

 Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old giant panda at the Smithsonian zoo in Washington, D.C., surprised everyone last week when she appeared pregnant.
