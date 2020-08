You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19 lockdown taking a toll on mental health: what should one do to fight it | Oneindia News



Coronavirus Pandemic has had a negative impact on everyone's mental health. Many people have experience depression in this lockdown. Many that were already battling depression have been hard hit by.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 19:04 Published on July 2, 2020 Lockdown takes toll on people of Ludhiana, suicide cases see sharp spike



The number of suicide cases has been increased after the lockdown period in Ludhiana district of Punjab state. "Depression, unemployment and financial problems are some of the reasons behind suicides,".. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:38 Published on June 28, 2020

Tweets about this