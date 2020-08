Tim Hortons delays hockey Barbie rollout to rush production of Black doll Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Barbie is getting ready to hit the hockey rink with an assist from Tim Hortons but the chain won't be selling the pint-sized plastic hockey players until both Black and white versions of the doll are available. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this