Ben Cross: Chariots of Fire star dies aged 72

Telegraph.co.uk Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
0
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chariots Of Fire star Ben Cross dies aged 72

Chariots Of Fire star Ben Cross dies aged 72 00:36

 Chariots Of Fire actor Ben Cross has died aged 72 after a short illness.

