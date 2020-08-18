Global  
 

Death Valley: What life is like in the 'hottest place on Earth'

BBC News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Death Valley just saw one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on Earth - 130F (54.4C)
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Breaks Hottest Temp Record

Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Breaks Hottest Temp Record 01:00

 The blistering high temperature hit 130 degrees at 3:41 pm Pacific time on Sunday.

Death Valley Death Valley Valley in the Mojave Desert, Eastern California

While Death Valley soars, Greenland's glaciers pass point of no return [Video]

While Death Valley soars, Greenland's glaciers pass point of no return

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published
Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth [Video]

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth

Summer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps. The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. According to CNN, the previous all-time high reported over 100 years ago was also recorded in Death Valley. Experts are warning people who live in eastern California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah to limit their time outside. According to experts the safest times for people to be out in extreme heat is between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m..

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Death Valley Just Recorded the Hottest Temperature on Earth

 Scientists still have to validate the reading of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, the equivalent of 54 degrees Celsius.
NYTimes.com

Death Valley hits highest-ever temperature

 Temperatures in California's Death Valley reached 54.4C (130F) on Sunday, possibly the highest ever reliably recorded on the planet. The extreme temperature was..
New Zealand Herald

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913 [Video]

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913

According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m. Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published
Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded [Video]

Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded

The mercury rose to 130 degrees in Death Valley in what could be the hottest temperature recorded in over a century. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published
Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130° [Video]

Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130°

Although it's been hot in the Las Vegas valley, it could always be worse... The preliminary temperature at Death Valley hit 130° over the weekend. If it's verified it'll be the hottest temperature on..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published

US Death Valley records highest temperature since 1913
Also reported by CBS News, Deutsche Welle, New Zealand Herald, WorldNews, Belfast Telegraph, SBS, Khaleej Times

'Hottest temperature on Earth' as Death Valley, US hits 54.4C

 A reading of 130F (54.4C) recorded in Death Valley could be the highest reliable recording ever.
Also reported by Deutsche Welle, WorldNews, Belfast Telegraph, SBS

It's No Pushover: How Researchers Assess World Records

 The temperature in Death Valley, Calif., reached 130 degrees over the weekend. It could be a world record for the highest temperature, but first scientists must...
Also reported by WorldNews

