|
Amazon to remove clothing with derogatory term toward Kamala Harris
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The seller, The Oxygen Bandit, is offering clothing with a similar design to Joe Biden's campaign logo.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Zoom is coming to Google Nest, Amazon Echo, and Facebook Portal smart displaysZoom is expanding to a variety of new devices later this year, with the company announcing that the Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Portal, and Google Nest Hub Max..
The Verge
Donald Trump wants to blame Amazon for his post office woesPhoto by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, belatedly realizing that the US Postal Service is far more popular than he..
The Verge
Uber’s $25-a-month subscription service is now available across the US — except CaliforniaIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Uber Pass, the subscription service that the company first introduced in 2018, is now available nationwide —..
The Verge
Sony’s midrange noise-canceling headphones are 40 percent off at AmazonImage: Sony
Sony’s WH-XB900N over-ear, wireless headphones are steeply discounted at Amazon. Normally $248, they’re $100 off of that price, which..
The Verge
Kamala Harris American politician
Kamala's private army: Why Harris' HBCU, AKA affiliations could help Biden's campaignSome expect Joe Biden's vice presidential pick to have an edge among the Black electorate that even President Barack Obama did not enjoy.
USATODAY.com
Senator Kamala Harris to make history when she accepts vice president nomination at DNCSenator Kamala Harris will make history Wednesday night when she accepts the vice president nomination at the Democratic National Convention. She'll become the..
CBS News
Barack Obama's speech and what else to expect for Day 3 of the Democratic National ConventionFormer President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, headline Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention.
USATODAY.com
Hillary Clinton’s Bittersweet Return to the Democratic ConventionThe party’s 2016 standard-bearer will return to the stage on Wednesday to promote Joseph R. Biden Jr. and confer her legacy on Kamala Harris, the..
NYTimes.com
Kamala Harris at the DNC, coronavirus outbreak, California wildfires: 5 things to know WednesdayKamala Harris headlines Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, California wildfires rage on and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden defined: The key issues and events that made Delaware's favorite sonThrough a half century of life in public service, Joe Biden has helped reshape Delaware politics while playing a significant role in guiding the nation.
USATODAY.com
Jill Biden says Joe Biden "has the character to lead us forward" after DNC nominationJill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, talks to "CBS This Morning" about why she thinks her husband has what it takes to lead the..
CBS News
John Bolton worries 'what would happen to the country' if Trump reelected. But he's still not voting for Biden"This will be the first time in my adult political career when I won't be voting for the Republican nominee for president," Bolton said.
USATODAY.com
Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden for presidency after unconventional roll callDemocrats formally nominated former Vice President Joe Biden to head the party's presidential ticket. As Ed O'Keefe reports, it came after a roll call like no..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this