|
S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the new coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday. The day’s move was a relatively mild one, nudging the index up 7.79 points, or 0.2%, to 3,389.78. That eclipses the S&P 500′s previous record closing high of 3,386.15, which was set Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades. The S&P 500′s milestone caps a furious, 51.5% rally that began in late March. The index, which is the benchmark for many stock funds at the heart of 401(k) plans, is now up nearly 5% for the year. The stock market’s sprint...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
S&P 500 Index Stock market index
Stocks at risk of "sudden reversal": analyst
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:43Published
Analysts Believe S&P 500 Will Soar At The End Of The Year
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
S&P 500 hits record close, confirms bull market
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:09Published
S&P 500 hits record close, ends bear market
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07Published
Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York
Airbnb files preliminary paperwork for IPOAirbnb on Wednesday filed preliminary paperwork for selling stock on Wall Street, undaunted by a global pandemic that has taken some wind out of its home-sharing..
New Zealand Herald
Stocks lose altitude as Fed worries creep in
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32Published
Elizabeth Warren, who speaks tonight, has challenged Wall Street. What will that mean for her future?
NYTimes.com
Why is the stock market hitting records when unemployment is 10%?Wall Street has gained back all its losses from the coronavirus-induced drop in March.
CBS News
Target is set to report earnings before the bell. Here's what to expectWall Street investors and analysts are waiting to hear details about Target's plans for two crucial shopping seasons: back-to-school and the holidays. ......
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this