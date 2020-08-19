Global  
 

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic lossesWall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the new coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday. The day’s move was a relatively mild one, nudging the index up 7.79 points, or 0.2%, to 3,389.78. That eclipses the S&P 500′s previous record closing high of 3,386.15, which was set Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades. The S&P 500′s milestone caps a furious, 51.5% rally that began in late March. The index, which is the benchmark for many stock funds at the heart of 401(k) plans, is now up nearly 5% for the year. The stock market’s sprint...
Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week [Video]

Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week

Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

