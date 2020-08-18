Global  
 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Bill Clinton lead DNC’s Tuesday speakers

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Bill Clinton lead DNC’s Tuesday speakersThe 2020 Democratic National Convention is officially underway, with one night of virtual speeches and performances down and three more to go. Hosted by “black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Tuesday night’s festivities will feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, former Second Lady Jill Biden and more speakers, as well as a finale performance from singer-songwriter John Legend. Also on the schedule are a keynote address from various Democratic leaders and remarks from multiple political figures, as well as presentations on Joe Biden’s healthcare and...
News video: Day 2 of the DNC

Day 2 of the DNC 01:26

 Day 2 of the DNC features speakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Sec. of State John Kerry and more.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York

AOC Endorses Bernie Sanders's Nomination for President in Speech: Full Transcript

 Ahead of the roll call, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated fellow democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders for the presidency.
NYTimes.com

Night 2 of DNC: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill Biden

 Democrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
NYTimes.com
Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts [Video]

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

What to Watch on DNC Night 2: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill Biden

 Democrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
NYTimes.com

John Legend John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio

Billie Eilish, Rihanna feature in Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist

 Obama's playlist includes artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Common, John Legend, Leon Bridges, the...
WorldNews
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal They Are Expecting Third Child Together | THR News [Video]

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal They Are Expecting Third Child Together | THR News

Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The couple are expecting their third child.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:03Published

Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish, John Legend and others will perform at DNC

 The slate of performers at the virtual DNC this year also includes Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers and Prince Royce.
USATODAY.com

Star-studded entertainment lineup set for Democratic convention

 John Legend, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter and The Chicks are among the big names slated to perform.
CBS News

Bill Clinton Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States

Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards' [Video]

Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the DNC Tuesday and urged Americans to treat the upcoming November election like a job interview. Clinton said if given four more years, Trump would "blame, bully and belittle," but said Biden would "build back better."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:07Published

Clinton says Trump sees job as lobbing insults

 Former President Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White..
USATODAY.com

Bill Clinton says in DNC speech that Trump acts like "the buck never stops there"

 Former President Bill Clinton slammed President Trump's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and gave a full-throated endorsement of Joe Biden. "At a time like..
CBS News

Live coverage: Democratic convention will feature Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and nominating roll call

 Former second lady Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton will be among the headliners Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.
USATODAY.com

Democratic National Committee Democratic National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Democratic Party

Michelle Obama's speech took down Trump, elevated the DNC's weird Zoom call energy

 The DNC was virtual and strange, with Eva Longoria, Bernie Sanders and Megan Rapinoe. Michelle Obama rebuked Trump in her speech: "It is what it is."
USATODAY.com

The biggest moments and takeaways from the first night of the DNC

 CBS News' John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about Michelle Obama's speech and the shows of unity on night one of the Democratic National..
CBS News

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

What to expect on night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

 The Democratic National Convention continues on Tuesday night with speeches from former President Bill Clinton, Jill BIden and several other big names. CBS News..
CBS News

2020 Democratic National Convention night 2 live updates

 Bill Clinton and Jill BIden are both scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
CBS News

Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross American actress


Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer [Video]

'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, said the election of Joe Biden as president in November will help end what he described as the "long national nightmare" of the Trump administration.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published
Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS [Video]

Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS

Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump after just days on the job as his acting Attorney General, lambasted Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday for targeting public servants and accused him of 'weaponizing' the Justice Department.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

8/18: Red and Blue

 Day 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention; Colleges struggling to reopen during pandemic
CBS News

Kasich and Sanders offer different views on Biden presidency

 Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Senator Baldwin: "Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures"

 President Trump made a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Monday where he continued his attacks on Democrats as they kicked off the Democratic National Convention in..
CBS News

Closer look at the Biden-Harris presidential ticket

 With less than two months until the general election, voters are learning more about what Senator Kamala Harris brings to the Democratic presidential ticket...
CBS News

Much Changed World, Same Joe Biden Seeking to Undo What Trump Has Done

 Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention was set to focus on how much work awaits the next president, and all the reasons Democrats think voters should..
NYTimes.com

Alan Dershowitz explains Jeffrey Epstein intelligence allegations and tells Bill Clinton story [Video]

Alan Dershowitz explains Jeffrey Epstein intelligence allegations and tells Bill Clinton story

Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz explains how alleged pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would likely not have had an intelligence connection and tells a story about former U.S...

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 02:08Published
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Launches Effort To Increase Census Participation In Queens, Bronx [Video]

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Launches Effort To Increase Census Participation In Queens, Bronx

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in Queens on Saturday, launching an effort to increase Census participation and voter reigrstration in her district.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:51Published
Billie Eilish, Common, John Legend & More to Perform at Democratic National Convention | Billboard News [Video]

Billie Eilish, Common, John Legend & More to Perform at Democratic National Convention | Billboard News

Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, John Legend and Billy Porter are just a few of the A-listers who will perform during next week's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:06Published

Trump says Kamala Harris was his "number one draft pick" for Biden's running mate

 President Trump says Senator Kamala Harris was his "number one draft pick" for Joe Biden's running mate. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN...
CBS News Also reported by •Just JaredRTTNewsFOXNews.com

No one will be safe in Joe Biden's America, Kamala Harris is 'step worse': Donald Trump

 The president, in his speech, took a sharp aim at Harris as being hostile to police, and suggested that she and Biden were at the center of "a left-wing war on...
Zee News Also reported by •Just JaredRTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldFOXNews.com

Three more Republicans join Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention in support of Joe Biden

 The GOP speakers have all been Trump critics. One even donated $500,000 to the Biden Victory Fund at the end of June, according to campaign records.
USATODAY.com


