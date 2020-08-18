|
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Bill Clinton lead DNC’s Tuesday speakers
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The 2020 Democratic National Convention is officially underway, with one night of virtual speeches and performances down and three more to go. Hosted by “black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Tuesday night’s festivities will feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, former Second Lady Jill Biden and more speakers, as well as a finale performance from singer-songwriter John Legend. Also on the schedule are a keynote address from various Democratic leaders and remarks from multiple political figures, as well as presentations on Joe Biden’s healthcare and...
