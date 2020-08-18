Global  
 

Keanu Reeves Talks ‘Thoughtful, Effective’ Safety Protocols on Matrix 4 Set

Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Keanu Reeves Talks ‘Thoughtful, Effective’ Safety Protocols on Matrix 4 SetKeanu Reeves Talks ‘Thoughtful, Effective’ Safety Protocols on Matrix 4 Set During an interview with the Associated Press about the upcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, multi-franchise star Keanu Reeves brought up how grateful he is to be working right now on the set of The Matrix 4 in Berlin, mentioning the “thoughtful, effective protocols” that are currently in place to keep the cast...
Credit: Bang Media
News video: Keanu Reeves praises 'thoughtful and effective protocols' on set of 'The Matrix 4'

Keanu Reeves praises 'thoughtful and effective protocols' on set of 'The Matrix 4' 01:19

 Keanu Reeves has praised the production team on 'The Matrix 4' for their "thoughtful and effective protocols" that have allowed filming to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Keanu Reeves praises return to 'Matrix' filming [Video]

Keanu Reeves praises return to 'Matrix' filming

Filming for 'Matrix 4' has resumed after being put on hold due to the global health crisis.

'We're scrappy!' Keanu Reeves filming 'The Matrix 4' in Berlin

 Keanu Reeves returned to playing Neo this summer on the Berlin set of "The Matrix 4." He says producers have "thoughtful, effective protocols in place" to keep..
'Bill & Ted 3' Set to Debut on Premium VOD & Select Cinemas Amid Ongoing Pandemic | THR News [Video]

'Bill & Ted 3' Set to Debut on Premium VOD & Select Cinemas Amid Ongoing Pandemic | THR News

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as Theodore "Ted" Logan and William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. in the threequel.

Laurence Fishburne wasn't asked to return for The Matrix 4 [Video]

Laurence Fishburne wasn't asked to return for The Matrix 4

Laurence Fishburne has apparently not been invited to return for The Matrix 4.

'Everyone loves the project': Keanu on Matrix 4 [Video]

'Everyone loves the project': Keanu on Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves returned to work this summer on the Berlin set of the fourth "Matrix" movie.

Top 10 Best Keanu Reeves Fight Scenes [Video]

Top 10 Best Keanu Reeves Fight Scenes

These movie fight were "whoa"-worthy. For this list, we’ll be looking at Keanu Reeves’ most glorious, epic, and memorable fight scenes.

