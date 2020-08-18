|
Keanu Reeves Talks ‘Thoughtful, Effective’ Safety Protocols on Matrix 4 Set
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves Talks ‘Thoughtful, Effective’ Safety Protocols on Matrix 4 Set During an interview with the Associated Press about the upcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, multi-franchise star Keanu Reeves brought up how grateful he is to be working right now on the set of The Matrix 4 in Berlin, mentioning the “thoughtful, effective protocols” that are currently in place to keep the cast...
