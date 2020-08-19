Global  
 

Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains to reach Mumbai today, darshan and puja set for evening

DNA Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The mortal remains of music legend and classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj will be brought from the US to his native home in Mumbai today (i.e. August 19, Wednesday) afternoon. After the formalities are completed at the airport, the last remains of Pandit Jasraj will be taken to the Mumbai residence, where a darshan and puja will...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: R.I.P. Pandit Jasraj: People flock to pay respects to the singer in New Jersey

R.I.P. Pandit Jasraj: People flock to pay respects to the singer in New Jersey 01:54

 Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj is no more. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj, a legend of the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus induced lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country....

