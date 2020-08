Johns preparing as if he will debut for Storm against Eels Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Cooper Johns is preparing as if he will make his debut against the Eels but Jahrome Hughes will have a last chance to prove his fitness for Storm on game day. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Age Sport Cooper Johns has been waiting in the wings to make his @storm debut and was told this week to prepare as if he was… https://t.co/vBfy3YlvAL 6 minutes ago