Jill Biden talks of Joe Biden's 'unstoppable' will amid grief: Takeaways from night 2 of the DNC

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and a surprise appearance from a security guard marked some of the highlights from Night 2 of the DNC.
Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards'

Clinton: Trump's COVID-19 response 'a house of cards'

 Former U.S. President Bill Clinton headlined the second night of the DNC Tuesday and urged Americans to treat the upcoming November election like a job interview. Clinton said if given four more years, Trump would "blame, bully and belittle," but said Biden would "build back better."

Jill Biden

Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole' [Video]

Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'

Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about how and she and Joe rebuilt a family after profound loss - and how he will rebuild the country after the profound loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus.

Jill Biden makes presidential case for husband Joe

 Jill Biden offered a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouched for her husband's ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at..
USATODAY.com

Dr. Jill Biden: U.S. needs "honest leadership to bring us back together"

 Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden delivered her DNC speech from the school where she used to teach. Biden spoke of her history with Democratic presidential..
CBS News

Joe Biden

Joe Biden officially because Democratic nominee for president

 Democrats officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their candidate for president during the second day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS..
CBS News

Democrats officially nominate Biden for president

 The Democratic Party has formally made Joe Biden its presidential nominee, a position he has sought for more than 30 years. Delegates from each state took a roll..
USATODAY.com

Michigan Lawmaker: Republicans have "seen their party leave them" in state

 Congresswoman Mari Manoogian spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. She joins Elaine Quijano for a closer look at the Democratic Party and how..
CBS News

Democratic National Committee

How the DNC Roll Call Showcased Voices from 57 States and Territories

 Over a span of about 30 minutes, viewers traveled to 57 states and territories and heard from teachers, small business owners, essential workers and elected..
NYTimes.com

'Looks like America': DNC's virtual roll call, the first of its kind, widely lauded online

 Despite the unconventional way votes were counted, the roll call at the Democratic National Convention was widely applauded online as a breath of fresh..
USATODAY.com

Night 2 of DNC: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill Biden

 Democrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
NYTimes.com

Bill Clinton

US Election 2020: Biden is crowned as Democratic nominee

 Elder statesmen Bill Clinton, Colin Powell and John Kerry line up to endorse Mr Biden.
BBC News

Clinton says Trump sees job as lobbing insults

 Former President Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White..
USATODAY.com

Bill Clinton Blasts Trump in DNC Speech: If You Want a President Who ‘Spends Hours a Day Watching TV’ and Tweeting, ‘He’s Your Man’

 Former President *Bill Clinton* spoke at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night in a message blasting President *Donald Trump* over his leadership on...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Independent

Trump campaign attacks Bill Clinton for 'lecturing' people on how to behave in White House

 The Trump campaign has attacked Bill Clinton for "lecturing" people on how to behave in White House.
Independent Also reported by •Daily Caller •Mediaite

Chris Wallace calls Bill Clinton's DNC speech a 'cogent argument' against Trump's coronavirus response

 Despite former president Bill Clinton's diminished role in the Democratic Party, he made a "cogent argument" against President Trump's handing of the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

