|
Jill Biden talks of Joe Biden's 'unstoppable' will amid grief: Takeaways from night 2 of the DNC
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and a surprise appearance from a security guard marked some of the highlights from Night 2 of the DNC.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States
Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:31Published
Jill Biden makes presidential case for husband JoeJill Biden offered a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouched for her husband's ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at..
USATODAY.com
Dr. Jill Biden: U.S. needs "honest leadership to bring us back together"Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden delivered her DNC speech from the school where she used to teach. Biden spoke of her history with Democratic presidential..
CBS News
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden officially because Democratic nominee for presidentDemocrats officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their candidate for president during the second day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS..
CBS News
Democrats officially nominate Biden for presidentThe Democratic Party has formally made Joe Biden its presidential nominee, a position he has sought for more than 30 years. Delegates from each state took a roll..
USATODAY.com
Michigan Lawmaker: Republicans have "seen their party leave them" in stateCongresswoman Mari Manoogian spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. She joins Elaine Quijano for a closer look at the Democratic Party and how..
CBS News
Democratic National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Democratic Party
How the DNC Roll Call Showcased Voices from 57 States and TerritoriesOver a span of about 30 minutes, viewers traveled to 57 states and territories and heard from teachers, small business owners, essential workers and elected..
NYTimes.com
'Looks like America': DNC's virtual roll call, the first of its kind, widely lauded onlineDespite the unconventional way votes were counted, the roll call at the Democratic National Convention was widely applauded online as a breath of fresh..
USATODAY.com
Night 2 of DNC: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill BidenDemocrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
NYTimes.com
Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States
US Election 2020: Biden is crowned as Democratic nomineeElder statesmen Bill Clinton, Colin Powell and John Kerry line up to endorse Mr Biden.
BBC News
Clinton says Trump sees job as lobbing insultsFormer President Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this