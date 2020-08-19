|
Here's why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Bernie Sanders during the Democratic National Convention
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Many were confused when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday, but her speech was part of convention procedure.
