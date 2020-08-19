Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Bernie Sanders during the Democratic National Convention

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Many were confused when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday, but her speech was part of convention procedure.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC 02:27

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide. Gloria Tso reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez seconds Sanders nomination

 Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emphasized progressive causes as she seconded the presidential nomination of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders during the..
USATODAY.com

AOC Endorses Bernie Sanders's Nomination for President in Speech: Full Transcript

 Ahead of the roll call, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated fellow democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders for the presidency.
NYTimes.com

Night 2 of DNC: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill Biden

 Democrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
NYTimes.com
Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts [Video]

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator from Vermont

Kasich and Sanders offer different views on Biden presidency

 Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..
CBS News
Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out [Video]

Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out

On Monday, the Democratic party held its 2020 national convention. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on American voters to mount an "unprecedented response" at the ballot box and remove President Donald Trump from office. "We need an unprecedented response — a movement, like never before." Sanders told Americans "to stand up and fight for democracy and decency and against greed, oligarchy, and authoritarianism." Sanders repeatedly emphasized his belief that Trump had authoritarian instincts.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Joe Biden officially because Democratic nominee for president

 Democrats officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their candidate for president during the second day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS..
CBS News
Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole' [Video]

Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'

Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about how and she and Joe rebuilt a family after profound loss - and how he will rebuild the country after the profound loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:31Published

How to Watch the Democratic National Convention

 Kamala Harris and Barack Obama will headline the third night of the convention on Wednesday.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Democrats, Republicans Come Together On First Night Of Democratic National Convention [Video]

Democrats, Republicans Come Together On First Night Of Democratic National Convention

Natalie Brand reports the night was headlined by former First Lady Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:06Published
Bernie Sanders And Wife Jane Seen Being Adorable Backstage At DNC Convention [Video]

Bernie Sanders And Wife Jane Seen Being Adorable Backstage At DNC Convention

Before delivering his speech to the DNC, Bernie Sanders was caught on live stream being adorable with wife Jane.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders [Video]

'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, speaking in support of Joe Biden on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, blasted President Trump's response to the coronavirus, saying he put American lives "in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

JFK's Hot Grandson Jack Kennedy Schlossberg Has People Swooning During Democratic Convention!

 Jack Kennedy Schlossberg‘s appearance during the 2020 Democratic National Convention made a big impact! The 27-year-old grandson of President John F. Kennedy...
Just Jared Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Joe Biden officially because Democratic nominee for president

 Democrats officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their candidate for president during the second day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.com

2020 Democratic National Convention, Night 2: Live Updates

 The Democrats are back Tuesday for the second night of the virtual convention, with major speeches by former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden.
CBS 2 Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

BlueTsunami20

NastyPRWomanVotingBlue🌊🍊🤡🌊 RT @NewsHour: The daughter of President John F. Kennedy spoke Tuesday at the all-virtual Democratic National Convention about helping Barac… 59 seconds ago

tgrwhitelaw

teresa whitelaw RT @PoliticsVillage: #DemocraticNationalConvention Night 2: Watch #JillBiden’s Speech! Also: #BillClinton, #RollCall & More https://t.co/v… 2 minutes ago

yutakarlson

山田　豊 RT @robbystarbuck: CNN has the most appropriate ads of all time for the Democratic National Convention. This is a must watch. 😂🤣 https://t.… 3 minutes ago

PoliticsVillage

Politics Village (#StillWithHer #KHive #TeamJoe) #DemocraticNationalConvention Night 2: Watch #JillBiden’s Speech! Also: #BillClinton, #RollCall & More… https://t.co/ESKWBiJtk8 3 minutes ago

CathleenKucz

Cathleen Kucz RT @crooksandliars: The Democratic National Convention LIVE. https://t.co/Y3rfsfsP1G 3 minutes ago

PumpknSpiceSoul

Loving America & Coffee #ALM RT @RNCResearch: Pastor at the virtual Democratic National Convention says America “may well go to hell” if we don’t have open borders http… 4 minutes ago

ArnaldoTesti

Arnaldo Testi New Leadership - Democratic National Convention Keynote Address https://t.co/9UAvcO0JOh via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

PumpknSpiceSoul

Loving America & Coffee #ALM RT @RNCResearch: Democratic National Convention panelist: “we’re talking about abolishing the police, we’re talking about abolishing ICE, w… 6 minutes ago