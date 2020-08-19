Global  
 

New video shows deputy shove Raptors president Masai Ujiri during altercation at NBA Finals

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Body camera footage of an altercation between Masai Ujiri and a sheriff's deputy at last year's NBA Finals appears to show the deputy as the aggressor.
0
