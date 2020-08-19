New video shows deputy shove Raptors president Masai Ujiri during altercation at NBA Finals

Here it is ... video proof Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was SHOVED FIRST in an altercation with a sheriff's deputy during the 2019 NBA Finals. It's..

14 RIDICULOUS NBA Bubble Facts You Didn't Know! 👀



14 HILARIOUS facts about the NBA Bubble you should probably know before basketball season tips back off! Check our MORE Know Cap on Brother HQ!.. Credit: Whistle Duration: 06:07 Published 1 week ago

Video shows deputy dog attacking woman



An FBI investigation is underway into the White County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee. This after new video shows the moment a deputy dog attacks a woman who was under arrest. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:49 Published on July 16, 2020