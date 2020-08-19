Global  
 

Mali president resigns after military mutiny, dissolves parliament

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Mali's president and prime minister were seized by mutinous soldiers, plunging the country into deeper political turmoil. The EU has condemned the "attempted coup." West African bloc ECOWAS imposes sanctions on Mali.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Mali's Keita resigns as president after military mutiny

Mali's Keita resigns as president after military mutiny 06:41

 Move comes hours after mutinying soldiers detained the president, but it is unclear who will govern in Keita's absence.

