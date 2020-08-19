Mali president resigns after military mutiny, dissolves parliament
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Mali's president and prime minister were seized by mutinous soldiers, plunging the country into deeper political turmoil. The EU has condemned the "attempted coup." West African bloc ECOWAS imposes sanctions on Mali.
Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass..