Mali president resigns after military mutiny, dissolves parliament

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM



Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26 Published 8 hours ago Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup



Pictures on social media are said to show two cars carrying President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 11:15 Published 10 hours ago Celebrations amid rumours of Mali military coup



Opposition supporters celebrated at Independence Square in Mali's capital Bamako on Tuesday on hearing news of soldiers mutinying against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Joe Davies reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:03 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Mali’s president detained in military mutiny African Union calls for release of senior officials in country that is key to fight against Islamist extremism in region

FT.com 11 hours ago



Mali soldiers involved in possible coup as protesters flock to streets Soldiers in Mali took up arms in the garrison town of Kati on Tuesday and detained senior military officers in an apparent mutiny, raising fears of a coup after...

CBC.ca 13 hours ago





Tweets about this