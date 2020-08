DEATH OVERS RT @CricCrazyJohns: According to InsideSport, Dream 11 will be investing more than 500 cr in this IPL season with 222 cr as title sponsor,… 2 minutes ago Shamik Chakrabarty RT @IExpressSports: #IPL2020 gets a new title sponsor: #Dream11 replaces VIVO The validity of Dream11’s sponsorship contract until Dec mea… 4 minutes ago Kcricketscore Dream 11 becomes the new title sponsor of IPL https://t.co/ZMgdkQ7f7l #Cricket #COVID19 #IPL2020Updates… https://t.co/gSb4Ip6xRb 14 minutes ago मनीष कुमार झा RT @dna: #Dream11 is bidding to be title sponsors for IPL 2021 and 2022 but #BCCI wants a bigger sum #Dream11IPL #IPL https://t.co/ppiWf… 17 minutes ago DNA #Dream11 is bidding to be title sponsors for IPL 2021 and 2022 but #BCCI wants a bigger sum #Dream11IPL #IPL https://t.co/ppiWfuHT9E 20 minutes ago Arjun RT @SeerviBharath: Dream XI bags the Title Sponsorship rights for IPL 2020, bidding about 250 crores. VIVO, the earlier sponsor, had boug… 22 minutes ago Pranav Gupta Dream 11, a brand built on the strength of IPL is now the title sponsor of IPL-2020. The world has turned upside d… https://t.co/Lc0NHIDGFy 27 minutes ago Suraj RT @iindrojit: And we thought VIVO dropped out due to anti-China sentiments In a globalised market economy, jingoistic calls for such boy… 34 minutes ago