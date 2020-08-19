|
China evacuates 100,000 as floods threaten heritage site
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
SHANGHAI: Floods on the upper reaches of China’s Yangtze river forced authorities to evacuate more than 100,000 people on Tuesday and threatened a 1,200-year-old world heritage site. Sichuan, through which the Yangtze river flows, raised its...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Yangtze Longest river in Asia and China
Yangtze river floods prompt massive evacuations in central China
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Shanghai Municipality in the People's Republic of China
China's Shenzhen says chicken imported from Brazil tests positive for coronavirusSHANGHAI (Reuters) - A sample of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, the..
WorldNews
Beluga whales rehomed in sea sanctuary in Iceland
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:12Published
TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27Published
Sichuan Province of China
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this