China evacuates 100,000 as floods threaten heritage site

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
China evacuates 100,000 as floods threaten heritage siteSHANGHAI: Floods on the upper reaches of China’s Yangtze river forced authorities to evacuate more than 100,000 people on Tuesday and threatened a 1,200-year-old world heritage site. Sichuan, through which the Yangtze river flows, raised its...
