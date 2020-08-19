|
Trudeau names Canada's first female finance minister
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Shares Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Chrystia Freeland to be Canada's first female finance minister on Tuesday as an ethics scandal that clipped her predecessor's wings reverberates through the government. Freeland received a standing ovation after being sworn in at a small ceremony in Ottawa. Guests socially distanced, wore face masks and Freeland greeted Trudeau with an elbow bump after taking the oath of office, telling reporters that it was "about time that we broke that glass ceiling." The prime minister later announced the suspension of parliament until September 23, when his minority government will lay out a new direction and test its support as...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada
Canada finance minister resigns amid friction with Trudeau and charity scandalShares Canada's finance minister resigned on Monday amid friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and after coming under fire for his..
WorldNews
Canada finance minister resigns amid charity scandal and reports of tensions with TrudeauOpposition parties have called for Bill Morneau’s resignation over allegations he had a conflict of interest Canada’s finance minister has announced his..
WorldNews
Chrystia Freeland Canadian politician and writer
Chrystia Freeland named Canada's first female finance ministerThe prime minister also announced he will suspend Parliament until 23 September.
BBC News
Ottawa Federal capital of Canada
Canadian finance minister could lose job amid dispute over virus responseOTTAWA — Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau could lose his job amid disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over how to steer the economy through..
WorldNews
Cops probing invective-laced verbal assault aimed at MP Catherine McKennaOttawa police are investigating a man who filmed himself last week launching into a hateful and invective-laced diatribe outside Ottawa Centre MP Catherine..
WorldNews
