Berlin motorway crashes 'a possible terror attack'

Man admits injuring officer by pushing her down stairs



A man has admitted seriously injuring a police officer by pushing her down stairs during a protest.Jamie Dewing, 31, was caught on camera shoving the officer, who now needs physiotherapy on her neck and back, during a June demonstration in Parliament Square.CCTV footage also shows Dewing throwing items including a metal barrier at officers and spitting at them on the same day.

