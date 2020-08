You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colin reacts to Draymond Green's comments: 'Tampering & tanking happen all the time in the NBA'



Golden State Warrior player Draymond Green was fined $50k for tampering after comments that Suns' player Devin Booker needs to get out of Phoenix. Colin Cowherd explains why tampering and tanking.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:36 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this