Jill Biden Is Not Melania Trump
38 minutes ago) Well, obviously. But as she stepped into the spotlight at the convention, she offered a different type of model.
Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about how and she and Joe rebuilt a family after profound loss - and how he will rebuild the country after the profound loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus.
Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole' 02:31
