'Squidbillies' star Unknown Hinson fired over 'extremely offensive' posts about BLM, Dolly Parton

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The Adult Swim series "Squidbillies" fired actor Unknown Hinson over "extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts," show creators announced.
