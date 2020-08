You Might Like

Tweets about this Christian Ashlock RT @capitalweather: Amid record-setting heat, multiple rapidly spreading fires, harrowing evacuations, and fire-fighting resources spread t… 37 seconds ago Waddie Lee California Fires Live Updates: Evacuations Ordered in Vacaville https://t.co/RXKlyThG7Q 2 minutes ago Mark California Fires Live Updates: Evacuations Ordered in Vacaville https://t.co/nj4ASXx4uN @NYT @manianca 3 minutes ago grmylunyNastyWoman California Fires Live Updates: Evacuations Ordered in Vacaville https://t.co/NttHTAAEvt 3 minutes ago presshub_us Vacaville [nytimes] California Fires Live Updates: Evacuations Ordered in #Vacaville https://t.co/offKLUiWX2 4 minutes ago lowercase weather gang amid record-setting heat, multiple rapidly spreading fires, harrowing evacuations, and fire-fighting resources spre… https://t.co/0Zfzuy6ywN 8 minutes ago Priya RT @sona: Live updates from @nytimes on the fires burning across the Bay Area, which have prompted hundreds pf evacuations https://t.co/jYi… 8 minutes ago Bob Hope "California Fires Live Updates: Evacuations Ordered in Vacaville" by Unknown Author via NYT https://t.co/gkA98xbKqD 9 minutes ago