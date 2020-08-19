Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris' family: What to know about the California senator's parents, sister and husband

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Much like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris points to strong family connections. Here's a look at her family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Why Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate – video explainer

Why Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate – video explainer 04:49

 Joe Biden has picked his former one-time presidential rival Kamala Harris to be his running mate, making her the first woman of color on a major party presidential ticket. The Guardian's Lauren Gambino explains Harris's trailblazing background, the 'hunger for black, female leadership' and the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Kamala's private army: Why Harris' HBCU, AKA affiliations could help Biden's campaign

 Some expect Joe Biden's vice presidential pick to have an edge among the Black electorate that even President Barack Obama did not enjoy.
USATODAY.com

Senator Kamala Harris to make history when she accepts vice president nomination at DNC

 Senator Kamala Harris will make history Wednesday night when she accepts the vice president nomination at the Democratic National Convention. She'll become the..
CBS News

Barack Obama's speech and what else to expect for Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

 Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, headline Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention.
USATODAY.com

Hillary Clinton’s Bittersweet Return to the Democratic Convention

 The party’s 2016 standard-bearer will return to the stage on Wednesday to promote Joseph R. Biden Jr. and confer her legacy on Kamala Harris, the..
NYTimes.com

California California State in the western United States

Some can't afford internet as classes go online [Video]

Some can't afford internet as classes go online

Five kids, one cell-phone hot-spot: a low-income family in Los Angeles is trying to ensure its kids can learn virtually. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

California Fires Live Updates: Evacuations Ordered in Vacaville

 Fast-moving fires are spreading across California. In the north, wind-whipped flames forced people to flee their homes near Vacaville.
NYTimes.com

The California Wildfires in Pictures

 Photographers are on the ground capturing the fast-moving fires that are spreading across the state.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

DNC chairman Tom Perez weighs in on the Biden-Harris ticket

 The Democratic Party has officially nominated Joe Biden to take on President Trump. Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, joined CBSN to..
CBS News

Joe Biden defined: The key issues and events that made Delaware's favorite son

 Through a half century of life in public service, Joe Biden has helped reshape Delaware politics while playing a significant role in guiding the nation.
USATODAY.com

Jill Biden says Joe Biden "has the character to lead us forward" after DNC nomination

 Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, talks to "CBS This Morning" about why she thinks her husband has what it takes to lead the..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McGowan Slams Kamala Harris [Video]

McGowan Slams Kamala Harris

Rose McGowan has attacked Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris. McGowan said Harris once accepting a donation from disgraced Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein. “Did you return the money Weinstein..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
FALLING Movie - Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen [Video]

FALLING Movie - Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen

FALLING Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: John Petersen (Viggo Mortensen) lives with his partner Eric (Terry Chen) and their adopted daughter Monica in Southern California. His father Willis (Lance..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:35Published
US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris' posters pop up in Tamil Nadu [Video]

US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris' posters pop up in Tamil Nadu

Poster of Kamala Harris were erected in her native place on August 18 ahead her nomination as presumptive Democratic vice president. Posters have pictures of Harris with a text in Tamilian script...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Jill Biden: Attacks on Joe Biden's Cognitive Abilities Are 'Ridiculous'

 Jill Biden called attacks by the Trump campaign on her husband's mental fitness "ridiculous." During a Tuesday appearance on NBC's "Today," she defended Joe...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBS News

US Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden for president

 The ongoing US Democratic National Convention has voted to officially nominate Joe Biden as the party's presidential candidate, Xinhua reported. Biden on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just JaredVOA NewsZee NewsPinkNewsRTTNewsSBSCBS News

Cindy McCain highlights friendship between John McCain and Joe Biden

 Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, highlighted the friendship between her husband and Joe Biden in a video broadcast at the Democratic National...
CBS News Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.com

Tweets about this