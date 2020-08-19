|
NYPD creates Asian Hate Crimes Task Force after spike in verbal, physical assaults amid pandemic
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
There have been 21 reported anti-Asian hate crimes since March, due to racist rhetoric about coronavirus, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said
|
|
|
