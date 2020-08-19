Global  
 

NYPD creates Asian Hate Crimes Task Force after spike in verbal, physical assaults amid pandemic

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
There have been 21 reported anti-Asian hate crimes since March, due to racist rhetoric about coronavirus, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said
 According to the NYPD, nearly two dozen bias crimes against Asians have been reported so far this year.

