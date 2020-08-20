Masai Ujiri only appears to be guilty of celebrating while Black Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

If you needed airtight video evidence that Masai Ujiri was the aggrieved and not the aggressor that night in Oakland, it hit the internet late Tuesday, when Ujiri's legal team, after filing a lawsuit against Alan Strickland, published footage of the incident captured by the officer's body camera. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Masai Ujiri Says The Youth 'Are The Future' Amid BLM Movement



While fans eagerly await the fate of the remaining NBA season, President of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, also has the Black Lives Matter movement on his mind, telling ET Canada's Sangita Patel how.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:13 Published on June 23, 2020

Tweets about this

