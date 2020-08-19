|
Iran’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 20,000, the highest in the Middle East
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
TEHRAN — Iran surpassed 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the health ministry said, marking the highest coronavirus death toll for any Middle Eastern country so far in the pandemic. The announcement came as the Islamic Republic, which has been struggling with both the region’s largest outbreak and highest number of fatalities, went ahead with university entrance exams for over 1 million students. Iran is also preparing for mass religious commemorations later this month. Iran suffered the region’s first major coronavirus outbreak, which saw top politicians, health officials and religious leaders stricken with the virus. It has since struggled to contain the virus’ spread...
