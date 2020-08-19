Mariah Carey to release new album in October

Mariah Carey Announces New Album



CNN reports that Mariah Carey has a new album on the way. On Tuesday night, the singer took to Twitter to announce the album "The Rarities," will be dropping October 2. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out October 2." The album will feature 32 tracks, some of which have never before been released. One track from the album is a song called "Save the Day", featuring Lauryn Hill.

