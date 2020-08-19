Mariah Carey to release new album in October

Ariana Grande wants Rihanna to drop her album (just as badly as her fans), Britney Spears is asking the court to remove her father as sole conservator and Mariah Carey announces a new album of deep cuts.
CNN reports that Mariah Carey has a new album on the way. On Tuesday night, the singer took to Twitter to announce the album "The Rarities," will be dropping October 2. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out October 2." The album will feature 32 tracks, some of which have never before been released. One track from the album is a song called "Save the Day", featuring Lauryn Hill.
Mariah Carey and Eminem dated in 2001. Carey is publishing a memoir this year. According to sources close to Eminem, Carey's memoir has him "scared to death." Yahoo! News reports that Eminem is worried she'll dish about their sex life. "Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey," a source tells Us Weekly. “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say sh*t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover.